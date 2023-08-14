Is Brazilian star footballer, Neymar Jr., on the cusp of joining Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal? Well! as per reports, it seems so. Reportedly, Neymar’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has indeed received an offer of €90M. PSG and Neymar have accepted the deal, with the player now all set to sign a contract on a two-year deal.

Neymar Jr Reportedly Agrees €90M Deal

🚨Neymar a donné son accord à Al-Hilal 🇸🇦 🔹Accord de 90M€ + bonus 🔹Contrat de 2 ans, ces dernières heures les discussions portaient sur une année en option 🔹Après 6 ans au PSG c’est terminé pour le Brésilien pic.twitter.com/Zj6awgKDln — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 13, 2023

