Hosts Santos FC managed to pull up a 1-1 draw at home, at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, against an in-form Mirassol Futebol Clube. The only goal for the 16th-placed Santos FC was scored by superstar Brazilian winger Neymar Junior. Neymar Jr. had broken the deadlock in the fourth minute. However, Reinaldo Manoel da Silva netted the equalizer for Mirassol by converting a penalty in the 61st minute. After sharing spoils, Mirassol continues to stay at the fourth spot of the Brazilian Serie A 2025 points table. Santos FC are just above the relegation zone, in 16th place. Palmeiras 2-0 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Vitor Roque Scores Brace As Verdao Maintains Three Point Lead In Standings.

Santos FC Draw Game

Final de jogo na Vila Belmiro. Com gol de Neymar Jr, Santos empata em 1 a 1 com o Mirassol. pic.twitter.com/oG6yfF5VWy — Santos FC (@SantosFC) November 20, 2025

