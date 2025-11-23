PSG are set to go up against Le Havre in the Ligue 1 2025-26 on Sunday, November 23. The PSG vs Le Havre Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris and it will start at 1:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any option to watch PSG vs Le Havre live telecast as Ligue 1 2025-26 has no official broadcast partner in India. Fans also will not be able to watch PSG vs Le Havre live streaming as there is no official streaming partner. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Le Havre live streaming on both teams' social media handles. PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Reflects on Winning African Footballer of the Year Award, Says ‘Proud Moment for Me’.

PSG vs Le Havre Ligue 1 2025–26 Match Timings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)