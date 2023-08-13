Everton started their campaign in the Premier League 2023-24 with a defeat against Fulham. Striker Neal Maupay, who failed to score in the match was substituted in the 72nd minute. He later shared a screenshot of the abuse he received for not scoring in the game on his Instagram account. "This is what I get for not scoring. No one should ever deal with this." read his story as he shared the screenshot of the sickening abuse he received. Everton has released an official statement condeming the behaviour from the fans.

Everton Striker Neal Maupay Shares Horrific Incident

Neal Maupay receiving horrific abuse online for missing a chance. 😳 Social media at its worst. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z8c8W8o7RV — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 13, 2023

