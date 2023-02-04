NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC will take on each other in the second match of the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Saturday, February 4. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports First. Disney+ Hotstar will be place for fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Telecast and Streaming:

While both teams might be out of contention for the playoffs, there’s still a lot to play for. Who will rise to the occasion and hold their heads high? Catch the LIVE action, tonight 7:30 PM, on📺Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar. #HeroISL#LetsFootball #NEUFCJFC pic.twitter.com/Dz7SXaS0TQ — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 4, 2023

