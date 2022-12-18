Olivier Giroud who has played a big part in France's road to the finals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 reacts after he was subbed off in the 41st minute by coach Didier Deschamps. the french strikers was spotted throwing a water bottle to the ground in the reserve bench as an expression of hi anger. The reason of his substitution is not confimed yet but he was carrying an injury coming into the game.

Olivier Giroud Reacts After Getting Subbed Off

Olivier Giroud's reaction to being substituted in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/X6EpjS7VJ3 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)