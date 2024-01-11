The new-look Indian Football team is gearing up for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 as they start their campaign on January 13 with a game against Australia. Before the start of the game, team India received a huge boost as Indian Golden boy Neeraj Chopra took time to wish the team 'all the best' for the tournament. In a post shared by the Indian Football Team's social media account, Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra sends his best wishes ahead of the start of their AFC Asian Cup campaign and urges fans to support the team in the tournament. India has been grouped alongside giants Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. This will be India's fifth Asian Cup campaign. AFC Asian Cup 2024: Everything You Need To Know As FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Stages Latest Soccer Tournament.

Neeraj Chopra’s Message For Indian Football Team

You love to hear it! 🤩 Best wishes from none other than our Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 for the #BlueTigers 💙#AsianCup2023 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/9Upx9bONvO — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 11, 2024

