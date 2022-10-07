Marcus Rashford hit a double as Manchester United came from behind to beat Omonia in a UEFA Europa League 2022-23 clash on Thursday, October 6. The Red Devils fell behind after Omonia took the lead in the 34th minute but Rashford's brace and Anthony Martial's 63rd minute strike helped Erik ten Hag's men bag a win. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United vs Omonia Match Result:

