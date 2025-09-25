Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras have cruised into the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 semi-final, following a 5-2 aggregate win over Club Atletico River Plate. The win comes after a 1-2 win in the away leg, played first, and a 3-1 win now in the second leg at home. Maximiliano Salas had broken the deadlock for River Plate in the 8th minute, but late in the second half, Alviverde players stole the show. Vitor Roque equalized in the 51st minute, followed by a late brace in injury time by Jose Manuel Lopez, netting goals in 90+1 and 90+4 minutes. The first one was a penalty. River Plate were reduced to 10 men after Marcos Acuna was sent off in the 87th minute. New York City FC 0-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Hits Brace As Herons Qualify For Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs.

Palmeiras Win vs River Plate

AVISA LÁ QUE ESTAMOS NA SEMIFINAL! ✅ EM #FAMÍLIAPALMEIRAS, ESCREVEMOS MAIS UM CAPÍTULO RUMO À GLÓRIA ETERNA! AVANTI, PALESTRA! 🟢⚪ 🏆 Palmeiras 3x1 River Plate-ARG ⚽ Vitor Roque e Flaco López (2X) pic.twitter.com/zGk0VTadq9 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 25, 2025

