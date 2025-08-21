Brazilian Serie A giants Clube de Regatas do Flamengo have comfortably secured their berth in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 quarter finals after a 2-0 victory over Sport Club Internacional in the round of 16 second leg. The aggregate scoreline stands 3-0 in favour of the Urubu, with the first leg ending 1-0. The number 10, Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored the first goal in the second league, striking in the 27th minute at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre. The no. 9 Pedro sealed the deal in the 88th minute with the insuring second goal of the match. Santos 1-0 Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lone Goal From Neymar Jr Help Hosts Edge Past Table-Toppers.

Flamengo Qualify For CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarters

SEE YOU IN THE QUARTERFINALS MENGO NATION 🤩 pic.twitter.com/83184gw3qU — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) August 21, 2025

