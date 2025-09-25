In a one-sided contest in Major League Soccer 2025, New York City FC suffered a drubbing against Inter Miami at Citi Field, which ensured the Lionel Messi-led side qualified for MLS Cup Playoffs. After a rather quiet first half, it was Baltasar Rodrigues who broke the deadlock as late as the 43rd minute, hitting the opening goal for Inter Miami. However, it was in the second half that Messi showcased his masterclass, scoring yet another brace for Miami, netting goals in the 74th and 86th minutes. In between Messi’s masterclass, Luis Suarez, returning from suspension, also scored from a spot kick. The match ended with the Herons securing all three points and rising to third place in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table. Lionel Messi Reacts To Ousmane Dembele Winning Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, Argentina Legend Congratulates Former Barcelona Teammate By Calling Victory Deserving (See Post)

Inter Miami Qualifies for MLS Cup Playoffs

.@InterMiamiCF are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CaoKQ0WaD9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 25, 2025

