Having won the first leg at home, Flamengo travelled to La Plata to take on Estudiantes in their CONMEBOL Libertadores quarter-final second leg, with a 2-1 advantage in aggregate. However, the hosts, Club Estudiantes de La Plata, managed to take a 1-0 lead on the brink of the first half, with Gaston Benedetti scoring the crucial goal, which put the clubs level on aggregate. Flamengo failed to make a comeback in the second half as the match finished 1-0 in regulation time, forcing the contest to go into penalties. It was the Agustín Rossi show in the middle as the Flamengo goalkeeper stood like a wall in front of the goal and denied as many as two shots from Estudiantes, as all players from Mengao managed to find the back of the net. With this, Flamengo have booked themselves a place in the CONMEBOL Libertadores final four. Palmeiras 3-1 River Plate (Aggregate 5-2), CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarter Final: Vitor Roque Goal and Jose Manuel Lopez Injury-Time Brace Seal Alviverde’s Semi-Final Berth

Flamengo Book Place In Final Four

Into the final four we go ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/SgGZpT3N0H — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) September 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)