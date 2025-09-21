Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras earned a dominant victory at home over Fortaleza Esporte Clube in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025, winning 4-1. The Palmeiras vs Fortaleza Brazilian Serie A 2025 match took place at Allianz Parque, where Raphael Veiga broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 10th minute of the game, converting a penalty. Lucas Crispim equalized in the 23rd minute. However, what followed next was a case of absolute domination in the second half. Ramon Sosa extended the lead in the 57th minute, and substitute Andreas Pereira scored a brace with goals in the 82nd and 90th minutes. Botafogo 4-1 Brangantino, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Danilo, Netwon, Jefferson Savarino, and Alvaro Montoro Find Net Each As Fogao Rise To Fifth in Points Table.

Palmeiras 4–1 Fortaleza

VITÓRIA EM FAMÍLIA, TRÊS PONTOS NA CONTA E O SABADOU É ALVIVERDE! 💚🤍 🏆 Palmeiras 4x1 Fortaleza ⚽ Raphael Veiga, Ramón Sosa e Andreas Pereira (2) pic.twitter.com/icZKQSzXsR — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 21, 2025

Palmeiras vs Fortaleza, Full Highlights

