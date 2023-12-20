Former Manchester United and France footballer Patrice Evra shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday dancing to the tunes of popular song 'What Jhumka' from the Bollywood movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. In Indian traditional attire, Patrice Evra matched steps to the song inside his car and the video went viral on social media. In the caption, he asked his friend and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to tell Bollywood to book his flight as he will joining it soon. In reply, Ranveer Singh appreciated Evra, the good vibes he spreads and said 'he was not ready for this'. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Escapes 'Foul-Out' And Scores 20 Points in the Fourth Quarter to Stir Golden State Warriors Past Boston Celtics in OT.

Patrice Evra Dances On 'What Jhumka' Inside Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra)

Ranveer Singh's Comment

Ranveer Singh's Comment to Patrice Evra's Dance Video (Photo Credits: patrice.evra/ Instagram)

