In the news for the wrong reasons, four-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors team again have something to cheer about and it was their instrumental scorer Stephen Curry who delivered a perfect performance in the final 12 minutes of the game. Curry led the team in scoring with 33 points, scoring a three-pointer with just 12 seconds left in overtime. Golden State Warriors won 132-126, and now stand 11th in the Western Conference. NBA 2023-24: Damian Lillard Joins the 20K Club In Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Game, Scores 19 points in 1Q

Stephen Curry Scores Wins the game for Golden State Warriors (Watch Video)

Steph Curry at the start of the 4Q: 13 points 5 fouls 11-point GSW deficit Steph Curry at the end of OT: 33 points 5 fouls GSW win pic.twitter.com/wtmgsdaTZ4 — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2023

