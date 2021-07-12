French midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday, took to Twitter to look back at Euro 2020 which ended with Italy winning the title by defeating England on penalties. In a series of tweets, Pogba expressed his thoughts, where he also thanked the Denmark team for their show of strength after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their very first match against Finland.

See his tweets here:

It’s been a dream once again to play in such a prestigious tournament and against the best nations in the world. We were not able to succeed but I would like to congratulate Italy for winning the tournament. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/K1Hv4yuSbC — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 12, 2021

I would also like to give a big cheer to Denmark and @chriseriksen8 for showing strength during your difficult times. Thank you again to all of the fans for your energy and positivity. (2/3) — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 12, 2021

I will always remember this special EUROs tournament for the rest of my life. It was great to see you all in the stadiums after a difficult 18 months. Hopefully we’ll see you soon and with the trophy! 🇫🇷 @equipedefrance #FiersdetreBleus (3/3) — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 12, 2021

