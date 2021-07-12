French midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday, took to Twitter to look back at Euro 2020 which ended with Italy winning the title by defeating England on penalties. In a series of tweets, Pogba expressed his thoughts, where he also thanked the Denmark team for their show of strength after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their very first match against Finland.

See his tweets here: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)