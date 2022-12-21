Piers Morgan lashed out at Lionel Messi, calling him 'weird and graceless' after pictures emerged where he is standing beside Emiliano Martinez, who had held a toy with Kylian Mbappe's face on it. Pictures and videos, from Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 victory parade has gone viral which showed Martinez holding a toy that had a sticker of Mbappe's face on it. Morgan, taking to social media, questioned Messi's loyalty towards his PSG teammate Mbappe and wrote, "Why is Messi letting Martinez mock & humiliate Mbappe like this? They’re teammates at PSG, just so weird & graceless." Emiliano Martinez Brings Baby Toy with Kylian Mbappe's Face on it to Argentina's Victory Parade in Buenos Aires Following FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win (See Pics).

Piers Morgan Questions Lionel Messi's Loyalty Towards PSG Teammate Kylian Mbappe:

Why is Messi letting Martinez mock & humiliate Mbappe like this? They’re teammates at PSG, just so weird & graceless. pic.twitter.com/btx0KDbs2J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 21, 2022

