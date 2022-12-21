Argentina football team did a victory parade in Buenos Aires as part of their celebrations after lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. The Argentina players were seen on top of an open bus with sea of people greeting them. Interestingly, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen holding a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face on it during the parade. Lionel Messi and Other Players Avoid Freak Accident, Almost hit Overhead Cable on Top of Bus During Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade (Watch Video).

See Pics

Team Argentina's Emiliano Martinez brought a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face at their victory parade in Buenos Aires 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/qWiIOxAXql — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 20, 2022

