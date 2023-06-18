Bruno Fernandes hit a brace as Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on Sunday, June 18. The Manchester United midfield star scored in the 77th and added time (90+3) minutes after Bernardo Silva had given the lead in the 44th. Cristiano Ronaldo started the match as the striker and played the full game. Despite being unable to score, he would not be too unhappy about his team's performance.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Result

Final da partida! ⏹️ Portugal continua imbatível na qualificação para o Europeu! #VesteABandeira pic.twitter.com/My77sHl4f2 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 17, 2023

