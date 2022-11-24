Portugal open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Ghana at the Stadium 974. The Portugal vs Ghana is a Group H encounter. After Argentina and Germany's slip up, Portugal will be cautious to start off on a positive note. Also, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he takes filed in his fifth Football World Cup. Stay on this page to get Portugal vs Ghana live score updates online.
POR 0-0 GHA
1' KICK-OFF | #PORGHA⚽@Cristiano is in action and we know you don't want to miss this 🤩
Watch every moment from this #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 match, LIVE ON #JioCinema & #Sports18 📺📲#FIFAWorldCup #WorldsGreatestShow #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 24, 2022
Portugal vs Ghana Lineups are Out!
LINEUPS | #PORGHA 📝@selecaoportugal & @ghanafaofficial have named their warriors for the next ⚔. Thoughts on the playing XI? 🤔
Rush to #JioCinema & #Sports18 for LIVE action from the #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 📺📲#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/K8a1JsWUBN
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 24, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)