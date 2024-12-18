On December 18, 2022, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was the ultimate goal achieved by Lionel Messi as it was the only achievement which was remaining for him to be touched in his glorious footballing career. On December 18, 2024, on the two-year anniversary of the famous win, Messi shared a post with pictures alongside the World Cup trophy. In his post Messi wished everyone 'Happy Second Anniversary' and also penned a note revisiting the sweet memories. On This Day in 2022: Lionel Messi Won FIFA World Cup Title With Argentina, Mega Football-Event Revisit Memories As They Share Iconic Picture Of Star Footballer With the Trophy.

Lionel Messi Wishes Everyone 'Happy Second Anniversary' of FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

