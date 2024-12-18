It has been two years since Lionel Messi won his first FIFA World Cup title. On December 18, 2022. Messi helped Argentina lift the World title for the first time since 1986. Messi scored a brace in the nail-biting final against France and also had a remarkable tournament where he provided crucial goals and assists for his team. On December 18, 2024, the famous World Cup victory completed its two years and the FIFA World Cup page shared the iconic image of Messi lifted by his teammates with the trophy in hand on their social media handle. On This Day in 2022: Lionel Messi Helped Argentina Win FIFA World Cup Beating France in Final, Fans Share Memories.

FIFA World Cup Revisit Memories As They Share Iconic Picture Of Lionel Messi With the FIFA World Cup Trophy

