On December 18, 2022, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time, first time since 1986. Lionel Messi led the Albiceleste to the glory as he scored a brace in a nail-biting final against defending champions France. Messi had a fantastic competition where he scored and assisted in crucial times and the hunger of achieving his ultimate goal reflected in his performance. As the famous FIFA World Cup victory completed its two-year anniversary on December 18, 2024, fans shared memories. Messi and the Giants: Animated Children's Series Produced By Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures TV Set to be Aired On Disney+, Here's All You Need to Know.

A Memory Etched Forever

Two years ago, under the lights of history, Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy. For every fan, it was pure poetry - a moment where hard work and greatness united on football’s grandest stage. A memory etched forever. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gKRAGxvSww — Dua (@alrdyxtrav) December 17, 2024

Rest Is History

18-12-22 a day I will never forget, Lionel Andres Messi completed football and the rest they say is history. 2nd picture - I can here the chanting MESSI MESSI, with their hands going up and down 😍 3rd picture - camera wowo camera wowo 😂😭 4th - Dubi man 🥰amazing work ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mOATe28vz0 — Rukky💜 (@rukki_e) December 18, 2024

On This Day Lionel Messi Won World Cup

On this day, 2 years ago, Lionel Messi won the World Cup! 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/4IFjphGk45 — TheEuropeanLad (@TheEuropeanLad) December 18, 2024

Lionel Messi Cemented Himself As the Greatest

Exactly 2 years ago, Lionel Messi CEMENTED himself as the greatest football player of all time. 🐐pic.twitter.com/6ku7UBdFNa — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 18, 2024

The Best There is, There Was and There Ever Will be

18/12/22 The best there is, there was and there ever will be. It's been exactly two years since Lionel Messi and Argentina won the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/R6wGskVDho — ᵥₗₐDᵢₘᵢᵣ Bᵢₙ ₗₐDₑₙ (@AndyMaina_) December 17, 2024

Lionel Messi Completed Football

2 years ago today Lionel Messi completed football 🐐 https://t.co/LgFbxWz0iI pic.twitter.com/D7MzzOUCQ6 — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLi8ning) December 17, 2024

Another Fan Reacts

Exactly 2 years ago, Lionel Messi CEMENTED himself in the history books. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/clswhi7CxJ — K (@StopThatXavii) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)