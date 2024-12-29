Cristiano Ronaldo made many bold statements during the recent Globe Soccer Awards 2024 event claiming that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French League and also highlighting that the hot temperature in Saudi makes the game even tougher. He even took a dig at France’s prestigious Ballon d’Or awards indirectly calling them biased. The League 1 responded back with Lionel Messi’s photo kissing the FIFA World Cup 2022 he won in Qatar in nearly similar conditions and put GOAT emoji. Ronaldo’s Portugal side was knocked out of the World Cup tournament early. Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Award During Globe Soccer Awards 2024, Says 'Vinicius Jr Deserved to Win the Golden Ball'.

French League Claps Back At Cristiano Ronaldo With ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi’s Image

Leo Messi jugando con 38 grados 🌟🐐 pic.twitter.com/2AWglqm8zk — Ligue 1 Español (@Ligue1_ESP) December 28, 2024

