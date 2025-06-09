Portugal defeated Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout to win the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Monday, June 9. Martin Zubimendi fired Spain National Football Team into the lead in the 21st minute, but Portugal National Football Team bounced right back with Nuno Mendes scoring the leveller five minutes later. However, Spain regained their advantage before the break when Mikel Oyarzabal scored. Cristiano Ronaldo brought Portugal back into the match with a goal in the 61st minute. The match eventually headed into the penalty shootout with the score locked at 2-2. Alvaro Morata missed a penalty for defending champions Spain in the shootout. This was Cristiano Ronaldo's third international trophy after the UEFA Euro Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League 2018-19. Germany 0–2 France, UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Third-Place Match: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise Brilliant Goals Help Les Bleus Register Comprehensive Win.

