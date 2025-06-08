The France National Football Team has taken the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 bronze medal after defeating the Germany National Football Team 0-2 in the third-place match at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. Star footballer Kylian Mbappé scored the opening goal for his country right before half-time. With six minutes from time, Mbappe raced clear of the tired German defence, drew the goalkeeper, and squared for Michael Olise, who tapped into an empty net, doubling the France lead as they secured a dominant win. France adds bronze to the Nations League gold medal they won in the 2021-21 edition. Meanwhile, Germany is yet to win silverware in the competition. Kylian Mbappe Becomes Third Player To Score 50 or More Goals for France National Football Team, Achieves Feat During GER vs FRA UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Third-Place Match.

France National Football Team Secure Third Place

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)