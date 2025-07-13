Liverpool lock horns with Preston in their first match of the pre-season on Sunday, July 13. The Preston vs Liverpool match is set to be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Preston vs Liverpool club friendly 2025 live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans, however, have an online viewing option as they can watch the Preston vs Liverpool match live streaming on All Red Video, but after purchasing a subscription. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC to Retire Jersey Number 20 Across All Levels in Honour of Late Portuguese Forward Killed in Tragic Car Accident.

Preston vs Liverpool

Our side to take on Preston today. You can watch the match live on All Red Video. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 13, 2025

