Paris Saint-Germain registered a comfortable 2-0 victory in their latest Ligue 1 match at Park des Princes, Paris. The home side got a brilliant start to the match as French forward Hugo Ektike gave them the lead within the first five minutes. However then Abdellah Sima missed a glorious chance to bring Angers back into the game. Finally, it was Lionel Messi, whose calm and composed finish in the 72nd minute, sealed Paris' victory. This was Messi's first match since the FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph. Lionel Messi Does a Namaste, Bats for ‘Education For All’ Initiative As BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador (View Instagram Post).

PSG 2-0 Angers

🔚 We reach the break! The Round 18 finish after 19 goals, two home wins, one away win and two draws#FCLASM | #OGCNMHSC | #PSGSCO | #RCSARCL | #ESTACOM pic.twitter.com/Lva0gViUGm — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) January 11, 2023

