As we enter the last days of the FIFA World Cup 2022, we witness the death of the second journalist during the ongoing footballing mega event. Khalid al-Misslam, an Al Kass TV photojournalist, passed away recently. Al- Misslam, a Qatari journalist, died "suddenly" while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Grant Wahl, American Sports Journalist, Collapses And Dies While Covering Netherlands vs Argentina Football Match During FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Journalist Dies While Covering FIFA World Cup 2022

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently. Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

