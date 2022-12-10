In an unfortunate incident, American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering the FIFA World Cup on Friday. The 48-year-old died while covering the Netherlands-Argentina game. Wahl was earlier accosted by Qatari authorities for wearing a rainbow shirt to show support for the LGBT community. US To Use Rainbow-Themed Logo at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died while covering the Netherlands-Argentina game in Qatar — BNO News (@BNONews) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)