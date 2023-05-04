Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a well-known sports fan. He often visits basketball and football matches. The Indian actor recently attended the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame in London. Here Ranveer met with football legends like Rio Ferdinand, Petr Cech, Arsène Wenger and Peter Schmeichel. The Bollywood actor later shared a picture of him with these four legends on his Twitter. "Legends of Football," Ranveer captioned the post. Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup Winning Captain, Set to Leave PSG at End of Season: Report.

Ranveer Singh Strikes a Pose With Rio Ferdinand, Petr Cech, Arsène Wenger and Peter Schmeichel

