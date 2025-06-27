Real Madrid extend their winning run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as they register their second victory in a row by defeating RB Salzburg 3-0 in their last group stage encounter. They will now face Juventus in the Round of 16 clash as they have topped the group H. Real Madrid established control in the play early and showed intent on and off the ball. Jude Bellingham found Vinicius with a long pass which the Brazilian committed no mistake in converting, helping Los Blancos gain the lead. Just in the dying minutes of the first half, Vinicius found himself open in-front of the goal but laid off to Fede Valverde, who extended the lead. Although in the second half, RB Leipzig saw more of the ball and Real Madrid had to do some desperate defending, Gonzalo Garcia got results of his off the ball hard work by scoring the third and last goal of the match. Real Madrid were spotted growing under new coach Xabi Alonso and they will look to go deep in the competition. Juventus 2-5 Manchester City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Erling Haaland, Phil Foden On Scoresheet As Pep Guardiola and Co Top Group With Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

RB Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025

RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)