Manchester City look like getting back some rhythm back after a forgettable 2024-25 season in the domestic leagues and UEFA Champions League. They dominated Juventus and beat them 5-2 to secure the top position in Group G and qualify to the knockouts as the group champion. Juventus qualify as well and face the prospect of taking on Real Madrid in the Round of 16. Man City meanwhile are likely take on either of Al-Hilal or RB Salzburg. It will depend on results of Group H. Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's and goals galore as Pierre Kalulu scored a own goal, followed by goals from Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho. Although Teun Koopmeiners scored a goal early and Dusan Vlahovic reduced gap late in the game, it was not enough for Juventus to pose a competition. Cristiano Ronaldo Renews His Contract With Al-Nassr, Portugal Legend To Stay With Saudi Pro League Club Until 2027.

Manchester City Wins 5-2

Jeremy Doku Goal

Pierre Kalulu Own Goal

Erling Haaland Goal

Phil Foden Goal

Savinho Goal

Teun Koopmeiners Goal

Dusan Vlahovic Goal

