Looking to take the lead in the La Liga 2024-25 table, Real Madrid took on hosts Real Betis and gained an early 1-0 lead as Brahim Diaz slotted an easy goal. However, a perfect corner from Isco saw Johnny Cardoso net an equalizer in the 34th minute. It was former Madrid player Isco again, who hit the winning goal for Real Betis in the early beginning of the second half, from which Madrid did not make a comeback. This was the fourth loss for Carlo Ancelotti-managed side, as they dropped to third in the La Liga 2024-25 standings, with Barcelona and Atletico in second and first spot, respectively. La Liga 2024–25: Struggling Real Valladolid Earns Rare Point in 1–1 Draw Against 10-Man Las Palma.

Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

Match Highlights

