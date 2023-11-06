Real Madrid missed several chances as they were eventually held to a goalless draw at home by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2023-24. The Los Blancos entered this match on the back of an impressive comeback win over Barcelona in the El Clasico and dominated from the outset but could not score a goal. The former champions did not score in a game for the first time this season. With this result, they now find themselves in second place behind Girona, who are La Liga 2023-24 leaders with 31 points. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Regain Top Spot With Dominant Victory Over Bournemouth While Arsenal Lose Against Newcastle United.

