Federico Valverde's stoppage-time goal helped Real Madrid defeat Athletic Club 1-0 in La Liga 2024-25 on April 21. Both teams gave it their best while Real Madrid dominated possession but were unable to find the opening goal. Federico Valverde's special volley went past Unai Simon and landed into the back of the net and it turned out to be the difference-maker in the contest. Real Madrid needed this win, not just to stay afloat in the La Liga 2024-25 title race but also to bounce back after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 by Arsenal. UCL 2024–25: No Comeback for Real Madrid As Arsenal Reach UEFA Champions League Semifinals for First Time Since 2009.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Result

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)