In a thrilling encounter, Real Madrid gained a crucial 3-2 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout playoffs at Etihad Stadium. City took the early lead with Erling Haaland scoring, but Kylian Mbappe leveled. However, Haaland scored again, via a penalty to hand Cityzens the lead for the second time in the contest. But the defending champions hit back with goals from Brahim Diaz, and then by Jude Bellingham, who found the back of the net in the 92nd minute, to hand Real Madrid a memorable win in England. La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Equaliser As Real Madrid Hold Atletico Madrid to 1–1 Draw in Madrid Derby.

Real Madrid Beat Manchester City

