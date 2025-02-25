Defending champions Real Madrid CF dropped some points in the recent games and had its players sent off in the games also. The team slipped to second position after series of ‘unwanted’ results. After every loss, the club is constantly accusing false officiating and referring during their matches and used strong social media presence to influence the fans also. The league itself is denying any such occurrences with the La Liga President Javier Tebas called the club ‘Cry Club’ and accused Los Blancos of spreading ‘lie’. Watch the video below. Luka Modric’s Goal Helps Real Madrid Secure 2–0 Win Over Girona, Move Level on Points With Barcelona at Top of La Liga 2024–25 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

La Liga President Javier Tebas Accuses Real Madrid of Spreading ‘Lies’

#EnDirecto | Javier Tebas, presidente de LaLiga, mantiene que el Real Madrid es un "club llorón" y critica que haya entrado en una "política de conspiración": "Se ha construido un relato que no es verdad (...) Empiezo a sentir vergüenza de lo que he vivido como madridista" pic.twitter.com/0SDS02h3M2 — Europa Press (@europapress) February 24, 2025

