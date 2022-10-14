The nervous wait on Reece James’ knee injury update continues as initial scan reports indicate towards a long time on sidelines for the English defender and makes his chances of featuring in the FIFA World Cup 2022 doubtful. James suffered a serious knee injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in last week’s Champions League fixture and chances are high that it might need to be operated.

'Reece James knee injury worse than expected'

Reece James' knee injury is worse than originally expected and he could miss the World Cup for England, per multiple sources pic.twitter.com/kWvns2sD0k — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2022

'Reece James might miss the World Cup'

Reports saying Reece James might miss the World Cup. Pain. Pain. Pain. — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 14, 2022

