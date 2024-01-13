Indian Football Team played against Australia on January 13,2024 at the AFC Asian Cup 2023. They lost the game 2-0 but the resilient defensive performance of the team drew applause from the fans. They held the Socceroos 0-0 at half time with their fight. In a phase of play in the second half, Australian footballers took five shots in a row but the Indian Footballers used their body to return them everytime. Fans loved their resolve and made it viral on social media. India Suffer 0-2 Defeat to Australia in First Match of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Indian Football Team Defenders Block Five Shots in A Row

