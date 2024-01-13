India start their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with an expected loss against Australia in the first match. The first half though was quite competitive. Despite Australia dominating the ball and creating chances, India created a big chance where Sunil Chhetri's header missed the target. Australia started to put more pressure from here on and India defended well to go in to the break at scores level. But early in the second half Australia secured the lead from a Gurpreet Singh Sandhu mistake and then extended the lead with India opening up in search for a equaliser. Except for an accidental chance, India couldn't create a lot in the second half. Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

India Suffer 0-2 Defeat to Australia

