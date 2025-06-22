Draws are often tame, but River Plate and Monterrey played out an energetic draw in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group E encounter at the Rose Bowl. Across the match, River Plate had a total of 18 shots at goal, but it was the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada who stood tall for Monterrey. The River Plate vs Monterrey witnessed as many as 40 combined cards and fouls, which culminated with Kevin Castano getting a red card in the 91st minute for the Argentine club. Despite the draw, River Plate are leading the Group E points table, while Monterrey sits in third place behind Inter Milan. Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Jobe Bellingham Shines as The Black and Yellows Clinch Thriller in Cincinnati.

Teams Play Out Energetic Draw

🔚 Final del partido. River igualó 0-0 con Monterrey por la segunda fecha del #FIFACWC 🌎.@FIFACWC | 14 de junio - 13 de julio | 📱 Mirá todos los partidos gratis en https://t.co/IUFXOnOBEy | #RiverMundial pic.twitter.com/YtjOc3D7fx — River Plate (@RiverPlate) June 22, 2025

