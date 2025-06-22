In a goal-fest at Cincinnati, Borussia Dortmund clinched a Group F thriller against Mamelodi Sundowns, winning their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 encounter 4-3. Lucas Ribeiro Costa gave Sundowns an early lead, but Felix Nmecha leveled the score for Dortmund in a matter of minutes. Serhou Guirassy doubled Borussia's score in the 35th minute, with the brother of former player Jude Bellingham, Jobe Bellingham, scoring his maiden goal for the club, to hand Dortmund a 3-1 lead at the end of the first half. Khuliso Mudau's own goal helped Dortmund go 4-1 up, but Iqraam Rayners' 62nd-minute goal for Mamelodi ushered in home for the South African club. However, the ask was too much as even Lebo Mothiba's 90th minute for Mamelodi Sundowns could not stop Borussia Dortmund from earning their first win in the Club World Cup 2025. Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tricolor Earns Hard-Fought Win To Knock Tigers Out of Competition.

Borussia Dortmund Clinch High-Scoring Encounter in Cincinnati

