After winning treble in the 2022-23 season for Manchester City. Algerian star Riyad Mahrez signs for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. He signs a contract till 2027. He has reportedly been signed for a fee of r £30m alongside £5m in add ons. He will join Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin in Al-Hilal, who also secured a recent move to the Saudi Pro League club from Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez Joins Al-Ahli From Manchester City

Official, confirmed. Riyad Mahrez joins Al Ahli on permanent transfer from Man City for £30m fee 🚨🟢🇸🇦 #AlAhli Contract until June 2027, agreed days ago — deal finally sealed. pic.twitter.com/Lp2dQLHLpa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

