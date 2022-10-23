Ronaldinho sent wishes to football legend Pele on his 82nd birthday. He said that this is the day of the greatest of all. Ronaldinho took to Twitter and shared a photo of him along with Pele and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Pele. Thank you for so many joys you gave to all of us!! Long live the king.”

See Ronaldinho’s Twitter post:

Hj é dia do maior de todos… do REI! Feliz aniversário @Pele muita saúde… Mt obrigado por tantas alegrias que deu a todos nós!! Vida longa ao rei 👑🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/5713J0bfQ4 — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)