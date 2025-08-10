Aged only 40 years, Suleiman Al-Obeid, aka 'Palestinian Pele' died in the southern Gaza Strip of Palestine, while "waiting for humanitarian aid", "killed in an Israeli strike", as per an official statement released by the Palestine Football Association. Following his unfortunate demise, Egypt national football team and Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah questioned UEFA. After Suleiman Al-Obeid's death, UEFA expressed their condolences in a post on a social media platform. Commenting on that post, Mohamed Salah called out UEFA and asked, "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?". Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Contract With Premier League Club Liverpool Until 2027.

'Can You Tell Us How'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

Statement Issued By Palestine Football Association

The former Palestine national team player, Suleiman Al-Obaid, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.https://t.co/BWTmJThzeC pic.twitter.com/3qrIMksO2H — Palestine Football Association (@Palestine_fa) August 6, 2025

