A team featuring the legends of the Brazil football team visited India to play an exhibition match against Indian legends in Chennai. The team of former footballers of Brazil featured some big names like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Lucio, Edmilson. The Indian team was led by the likes of IM Vijayan, Mehtab Hossain, Climax Lawrence, Mehrajuddin Wadoo. Each half was of 35 minutes. The Brazilian legends rolled back the years and showed their samba flair while for India, the best player was India's former U-17 coach, Bibiano Fernandes, who scored a goal and could have scored another. The Brazil Legends edged past India All Stars by 2-1 in the end of an enjoyable match. Fans eager to check the highlights of the India All Stars vs Brazil Legends can get it below. Football Legend Ronaldinho Arrives in Chennai Ahead of India-All Stars vs Brazil Legends Clash (Watch Video).

India All Stars vs Brazil Legends Video Highlights

