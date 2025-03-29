Legendary footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho arrived at Chennai International Airport ahead of the exhibition match between Brazil Legends and India All-Stars. The much-awaited clash will be played in Chennai on March 30. Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC uploaded a video on their social handle of Ronaldinho arriving in Chennai. The legendary footballer was greeted by a few fans at the airport. FIFA World Cup Winners Set To Feature in Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars Match on 30th March 2025.

Ronaldinho Arrives in Chennai

