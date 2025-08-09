Former Palestine National Football Team player Suleiman Al-Obeid has died after he was caught in an Israeli attack on Gaza when people were looking for humanitarian aid.. Suleiman Al-Obeid earned the nickname 'Palestinian Pele' for having a career where he scored more than 100 goals. Born on March 24, 1984, his career started while playing for Khadamat al-Shati and later, he represented Markaz Shabab al-Am’ari in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Sport. Suleiman Al-Obeid also had played for the Palestine National Football Team 24 times, scoring twice. "The former Palestine national team player, Suleiman Al-Obaid, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip," a statement read. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reacted to the tragic news of the 41-year-old and wrote, "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" Roma’s Paulo Dybala and Staff Pay Heartwarming Tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield Ahead of Everton Pre-Season Friendly (Watch Video).

‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid Killed at 41 Years of Age

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم- PFA (@palestine.fa1)

Mohamed Salah Reacts to Tragic News of Suleiman Al-Obeid's Death

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

