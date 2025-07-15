Japan won consecutive EAFF E-1 Championships as they defeated South Korea in the last match of the East Asia Cup 2025 and clinched the title. Japan managed to edge past South Korea by a single goal margin of 1-0. The goal was scored by 30-year-old Japan forward Ryo Germain who plays for Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J League. Germain received a loose ball inside the box and lobbed it with his left foot into the net beyond the outstretched hands of the South Korea goalkeeper. The goal ended up being the winner for Japan. Japan Wins EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2025; Ryo Germain's Solitary Goal Helps Samurai Blue Beat South Korea and Become East Asian Cup Champions For Second Consecutive Time.

Ryo Germain Goal Video Highlights

